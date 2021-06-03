Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to “Buy”

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $405.09 million and a PE ratio of -57.97.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

