LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Lowered to $98.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of LIVN opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

