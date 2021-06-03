Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.18. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 32,837 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

