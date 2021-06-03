U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.18. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 202,765 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

