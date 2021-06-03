Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.57. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 25,413 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DII.B shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

