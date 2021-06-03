Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.57. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 25,413 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DII.B shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

