Cormark Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.40.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$87.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,771,435.52.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

