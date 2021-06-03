Certara (CERT) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Certara to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Certara and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 3 0 2.50 Certara Competitors 2146 11264 21038 605 2.57

Certara currently has a consensus price target of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.53%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Certara and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $243.53 million -$49.40 million -81.63 Certara Competitors $1.91 billion $321.97 million 56.75

Certara’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara N/A N/A N/A Certara Competitors -39.45% -61.06% -3.56%

Summary

Certara competitors beat Certara on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Certara

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

