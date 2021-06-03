Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $330.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.71. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

