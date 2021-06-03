Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.60. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

