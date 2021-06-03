Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of FIXX opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.