Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.