accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Numis Securities cut accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt cut accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. accesso Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 661.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £267.90 million and a PE ratio of -10.87.

In related news, insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

