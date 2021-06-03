Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.85 ($70.41).

BN stock opened at €58.36 ($68.66) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.82.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

