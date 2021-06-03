Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.85 ($70.41).

BN stock opened at €58.36 ($68.66) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.82.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

