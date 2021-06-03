Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€20.90” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €20.90 ($24.59) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on G. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.97 ($19.96).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

