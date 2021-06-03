Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SZU. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.82 ($17.44).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €13.82 ($16.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -26.37. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

