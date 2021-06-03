Cormark Comments on Vitalhub Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday.

CVE:VHI opened at C$3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.77.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.00 million.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

