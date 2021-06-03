Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $77.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

