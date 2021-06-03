Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
