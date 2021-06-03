Signet Jewelers (SIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $68.36. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

