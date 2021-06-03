Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Toby Woolrych Sells 48,271 Shares

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) insider Toby Woolrych sold 48,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £26,549.05 ($34,686.50).
RWI opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.74) on Thursday. Renewi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.90 ($0.74). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.48 million and a PE ratio of -13.52.
About Renewi
