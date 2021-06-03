Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Toby Woolrych Sells 48,271 Shares

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) insider Toby Woolrych sold 48,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £26,549.05 ($34,686.50).

RWI opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.74) on Thursday. Renewi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.90 ($0.74). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.48 million and a PE ratio of -13.52.

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

