Robert Lambert Sells 400,000 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) insider Robert Lambert sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £284,000 ($371,047.82).

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 70.96 ($0.93) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.27. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £327.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.