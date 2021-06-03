Constantine Iordanou Buys 73,098 Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) insider Constantine Iordanou bought 73,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £64,326.24 ($84,042.64).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Constantine Iordanou bought 639 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £562.32 ($734.67).

LON BOCH opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £396.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.53. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

