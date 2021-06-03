Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Acquires 44 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £135.96 ($177.63).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £139.04 ($181.66).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 43 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £138.46 ($180.90).

On Monday, March 22nd, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67).

LON MAB opened at GBX 312.60 ($4.08) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 941.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

