Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Kirby reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $350,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

