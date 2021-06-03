Financial Contrast: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Histogen has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Cassava Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,401.79% -129.60% -74.39% Cassava Sciences N/A -8.26% -8.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Histogen and Cassava Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cassava Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Histogen presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 390.20%. Cassava Sciences has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.22%. Given Histogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than Cassava Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Histogen and Cassava Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $2.06 million 17.70 -$18.77 million N/A N/A Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$6.33 million ($0.24) -252.92

Cassava Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Histogen.

Summary

Cassava Sciences beats Histogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. The company's pre-clinical programs include HST-004, a cell conditioned media (CCM) solution to treat spinal disc repair; and HST-002, a human-derived collagen and extracellular matrix dermal filler for the treatment of facial folds and wrinkles. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

