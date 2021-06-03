Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 4,850 at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) in a report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,246 ($68.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,740.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.49. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,325.50 ($30.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.