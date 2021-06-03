Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

ICPT stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $581.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

