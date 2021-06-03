Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $300.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com stock opened at $234.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,670 shares of company stock worth $41,742,516 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

