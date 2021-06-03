Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$63.50

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFP stock opened at C$29.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$38.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.23.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.