Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. Importantly, unlike most of the explorers in the basin, it is not significantly exposed to bottlenecks. Moreover, it received prolific Eagle Ford acres from the Carrizo merger, which diversifies its portfolio. Notably, the upstream firm expects gross-operated completed wells for this year in the band of 90-100. Also, the rise in oil prices will boost its profits. The decision of management to shed non-core assets while focusing on more profitable ones is a major positive. It monetized $170 million worth of assets in 2020. Moreover, Callon’s rising operating efficiency is laudable. The company projects total operational capital expenditure for this year at $430 million, signalling a 12% reduction from 2020 levels.”

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE CPE opened at $48.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.46. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

