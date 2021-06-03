Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $103.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $99.02 and last traded at $98.70, with a volume of 35427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.89.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,587,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.52.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.