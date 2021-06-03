Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares dropped 2.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 63,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 72,530,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Specifically, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,298 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,503. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

