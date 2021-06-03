Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 14,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 659,197 shares.The stock last traded at $34.18 and had previously closed at $34.40.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.98%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

