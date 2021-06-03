Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:EDR) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 8th

Endeavor Group’s (NYSE:EDR) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Endeavor Group had issued 21,300,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $511,200,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Endeavor Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.83.

NYSE:EDR opened at 29.39 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 23.25 and a one year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

