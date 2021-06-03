MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Update

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the April 29th total of 172,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.