Short Interest in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Expands By 35.3%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORR. DA Davidson raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 38.46%.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
