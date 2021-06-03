Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

GVA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. 307,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,321. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $608,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 908,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

