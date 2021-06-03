Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Up 0.8%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s share price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 248.10 ($3.24). Approximately 1,734,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,585,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.10 ($3.22).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

The company has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.01.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

