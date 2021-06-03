Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.10. Netlist shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 558,205 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.56 million, a P/E ratio of -41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

