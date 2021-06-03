Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 24,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 52,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile (NYSE:CPTK)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

