Rage Fan One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,359.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $771,043.07 and $8,359.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00283653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00186418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.83 or 0.01267632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.02 or 0.99712924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033708 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,862,526 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.