Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading Down 4.5%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 19,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 50,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSIIF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Osino Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

