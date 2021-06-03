First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.25. 2,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 12.05% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

