Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.48. 5,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Siyata Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

