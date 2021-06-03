South Star Mining (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Stock Price Up 1%

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.

About South Star Mining (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

