Woodcoin Price Up 32.9% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $628,458.58 and approximately $119,978.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,727.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.54 or 0.07263986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.58 or 0.01859582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.85 or 0.00495253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00181132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.55 or 0.00772767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00480836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00437584 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.