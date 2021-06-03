Rapidz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,726.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $28,726.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.19 or 0.01028913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.19 or 0.09576988 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051758 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

