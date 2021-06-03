Gold Poker Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $15,887.65 and approximately $118.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00072571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00284823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00187367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.80 or 0.01266442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,735.60 or 1.00020665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033395 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GPKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.