Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Achieves Market Cap of $17.90 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.47 or 0.00033101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $17.90 million and $6.19 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,442,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,434,979 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

