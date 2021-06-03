WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading 0.2% Higher

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €53.70 ($63.18) and last traded at €53.20 ($62.59). 1,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.10 ($62.47).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.94 million and a PE ratio of 45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.44.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

